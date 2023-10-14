How much do young people know about global health? This is the question at the center of the research of ‘One Health Project – Schools in Action’, a new recreational-educational project that involves all secondary schools in Italy to spread the One Health culture. This new adventure starts from the results of the ‘School and One Health’ survey which involved 600 young people aged 16-18, with the aim of exploring knowledge and perceptions of the relationship between humans, animals, plants and the environment among new generations.