Suara.com – Entrepreneur, socialite and singer Uci Flowdea is a figure who is very busy with her business. To take care of business, former enemy Medina Zein even had to fly abroad just for a meeting.

Recently, Uci Flowdea admitted that he had just visited a number of European countries. Even though initially Uci only intended to hold a meeting in Doha, Qatar,

Uci Flowdea (Instagram)

“This time I traveled to Doha and then to Europe. I went to Doha because I had a little work to do. The meeting was only for one day, I spent the rest traveling to Paris, Amsterdam, Venice and back to Paris,” said Uci Flowdea to journalists in Jakarta, recently.

This is the first time Uci Flowdea has visited Qatar. He was immediately amazed by the city on the Arabian peninsula. “Eh, it turns out that the city of Doha is a very, very good city. It’s like a rich country similar to Dubai,” said Uci Flowdea.

Apart from Doha, UCI Flowdea was also fascinated by the beauty of Venice, Italy. “Even though the city is small, it is really beautiful. I also want to learn how there can be a city as small as Venice but very beautiful and complete with everything. What’s even more amazing is that in such a small city there are all branded goods, there are also expensive restaurants. I want to come back again “I went to Venice, it amazed me,” said Uci Flowdea.

Uci Flowdea (Instagram)

Uci Flowdea admits that he really enjoys holidays and Europe is his favorite destination. In a year he can visit the blue continent twice.

“When going on holiday, always choose a good season like now, it’s not too cold and not too hot. If it’s too cold, you won’t be able to enjoy it,” added Ucie Flowdea.