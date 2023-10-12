Suara.com – Ahmad Dhani and Maia Estianty’s second son, Ahmad Jalaluddin Rumi alias El Rumi is now 24 years old. However, at the age of adulthood, El Rumi apparently refuses to be called old.

El Rumi said this in a tweet on his thread @elelrumi. At the beginning of his thread, El Rumi said that when he was 17 years old, he thought that 24 years old was old.

“When I was 17, I considered people aged around 24 to be old,” wrote El Rumi, quoted by Suara.com from his thread, Thursday (12/10/2023).

However, Al Ghazali’s younger brother, who is now 24 years old, said he refuses to be called old. “Now I’m 24 years old, but I refuse to be called old,” said El Rumi.

The artist who was born on May 30 1999 also apologized for calling him old at the age of 24. However, El Rumi said, 24 years old is not as old as he once thought.

“I’m sorry that I used to call myself old at the age of 24, but apparently 24 isn’t that old, hahaha,” said Ranty Maria’s ex-lover.

El Rumi’s Threads tweet was immediately flooded with various comments from netizens who agreed with Mulan Jameela’s child that 24 years old still felt young.

“I’m 39 years old and refuse to be old. My soul feels the same age as El. As a result of refuel netizen matchmaking, it feels like I’m back in those days eyaaakkkk,” said the account @pri***.

“I’m 30 now and I just feel like a teenager, I’m so stupid,” commented the account @in****.

“When I was in sixth grade, 11 years old, I said I was like 17 years old, I felt really old. Now I’m 23, I still feel young, apparently, that’s all,” said the account @adz**