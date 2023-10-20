Suara.com – Three students who were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the Horse Statue, Central Jakarta, were released.

The three students are members of the Indonesian National Movement (GMNI), namely Mario, Anof, and Ano.

After being released, the three admitted that they had received violence from the police, ranging from being beaten, stomped and even strangled.

Mario admitted that the beating was carried out when he was arrested until he was interrogated.

“I was beaten, trampled and verbally threatened,” said Mario, Friday (20/10/2023).

Mario added that when he was arrested, many of his belongings were lost. Starting from chargers to GMNI caps.

“The body was also scratched, pulled, stepped on too, physically when I was being transported, my body was stepped on. My chest was also stepped on there,” he explained.

Then Anof stated that he had also experienced the same thing. He was even cursed at because he was considered disturbing.

Anof also admitted that his cellphone was confiscated while documenting the arrest.

“And he even confiscated our cell phone when we were documenting by force. Then he hit us one by one. I got kicked in the ribs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ano said he was not only hit and kicked, but also strangled. Ano then also showed the scars which still looked red on his neck.

“I was strangled at the neck until I was at the interrogation place. My clothes were also torn. I was kicked too,” concluded Ano.

Previously, three students were arrested by the police because they broke through the barricades leading to the State Palace.