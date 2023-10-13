Denpasar Voice – Liga 1 club Persija Jakarta is now the attention of Indonesian football fans.

How could it not be, Persija Jakarta in Instagram uploads in the last few days seems to be in a ‘mourning’ atmosphere with dark colored Instagram uploads.

Persija Jakarta in the last home match, when the team accompanied by Pasquale Rocco replaced Thomas Doll who was sentenced to accumulate cards and failed to win.

The match only ended in a draw when they hosted Barito Putera in the 2023/2024 League 1 continuation at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi City, Saturday (7/10/2023), Ondrej Kudela cs. Barito Putera was held to a 1-1 draw.

This draw is certainly a point that must be evaluated by the Kemayoran Tigers squad.

The reason is, in five consecutive home matches, Persija still hasn’t been able to get full points.

Pasquale Rocco, the assistant coach who is replacing Thomas Doll as head coach, commented on the problems experienced by Persija who once again failed in their mission to secure victory.

“The problem is always the same, where we always control the game, but 30 meters in front of the goal, we are always confused about the final solution.”

That’s what Pasquale Rocco said as quoted from the Persija Jakarta page.

“When the opponent had a chance and got a cross, we immediately conceded,” said Pasquale.

Even though the Kemayoran Tigers are currently in a bad situation, Pasquale asked the players and supporters of Persija, The Jakmania, to remain compact and united.

According to him, the players have given all their abilities in the match against Barito Putera.

But unfortunately, Persija still cannot achieve full points.

“For now we have to remain united, for all Persija players and supporters. We have to remain united.”

“Even though we have actually given everything, the current results are not good for Persija,” he added.