Catherine Wilson is again being sued for divorce by her husband. This time, her husband, Idham Masse, sued the sexy artist for divorce at the South Jakarta Religious Court on October 9 2023.

Even though Catherine Wilson herself has only been married for a year since getting married on October 22 2022.

Public Relations of the South Jakarta Religious Court, Taslimah, confirmed the divorce. The divorce suit, said Taslimah, was registered directly by Idham.

“There is an incoming file containing Catherine binti Pieter Wilson sued for divorce from her husband,” explained Taslimah to the media.

The divorce suit has case number 3455/Pdt.G/2023/PAJS. In the lawsuit, Idham Masse only filed a request for divorce without applying for child custody or marital rights.

“What was proposed was only that (divorce talak), to divorce his wife,” he continued.

The first divorce trial for Catherine Wilson and Idham Masse is planned to be held on Monday, October 23 2023 with a mediation process scheduled.

Taslimah said that there was an incident that caused Idham Masse to sue Catherine Wilson for divorce. However, he did not clearly state the reason.

Catherine Wilson has not provided an official statement regarding the divorce lawsuit filed by her husband until this news was published.

