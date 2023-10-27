We were in the Parisian suburb where the Rossoneri midfielder grew up. 10 kilometers from the Parc des Princes, where his story with PSG failed to blossom. His former coach: “I put him at central defender, if I needed a goal I sent him to the 9 and then brought him back”

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

October 27 – Paris

Villejuif is an island suspended between two worlds. Behind it is Orly airport and the great French countryside, before your eyes is the center of Paris, which can be reached in half an hour by subway. Villejuif has 55 thousand inhabitants with the classic immigration melting pot in the Parisian suburbs, certainly not the most dangerous place in the city belt but not even a residential neighborhood for the rich. Yacine Adli grew up here and took 10 years to travel the 10 kilometers that separate his historic home from the Parc des Princes, where he played in the Champions League on Wednesday. In 2013 he left Villejuif for PSG, he rose through the youth ranks but only made a cameo in the first team and to become a man he had to go to the other side of France, to Bordeaux. His world today is Milan.