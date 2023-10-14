There are dozens of monuments in the world that should never have been erected. One of them stood for centuries on the Mediterranean island of Djerba, in Tunisia. Yes, the region where the fictional city of Tatooine was recreated for the Star Wars saga, where George Lucas glimpsed a young Luke Skywalker discovering the path of the force. This mysterious place, beyond being an iconic place for fans of the saga, housed one of the most macabre constructions in history: Burj Al-Rus, a tower made with the skulls of 5,000 Spaniards.

This is his story.

In the 16th century, also called the “Century of Discoveries”, Spain rose as a world superpower and he assembled an empire so large that it dominated territories throughout the globe: Africa, numerous colonies in Asia, half of Italy, the Netherlands, Burgundy and much of America, from the present-day United States to Argentina.

As his hand extended over so many regions, controlling and managing them became a problem. In fact, only the management of Mediterranean It became a great headache for Christian countries, especially Spain, since the Ottomans and Berbers carried out raids and captured slaves wherever they could.

It was also at this time that a fearsome figure emerged: Turgut Reis, also known as Dragut, a privateer, pirate and Ottoman admiral who has filled pages of historical literature ever since for his cruelty. Not only did his fleets raid the empire’s ships daily, hindering trade routes, but he managed to even plunder coastal areas and enslave their people.

During this time, Jean de La Valette, general of Malta, was obsessed with defeating the Turks and reconquering the city of Tripoli, which was now under their power. So in 1559 he convinced Philip II to command a fleet of 28 ships and 50 galleys with 30,000 Christian soldiers. These forces would be led by Juan de la Cerda y Silva, fourth Duke of Medinaceli and Viceroy of Sicily.

Hundreds of men left Syracuse, in present-day Sicily, for Tripoli. But when they arrived they saw something they did not expect. The enemy defenses were superior than thought. They turned around due to the decision of De la Cerda, who pointed out that this battle was impossible win it without the relevant artillery equipment or, at least, cannons. Several troops were sent to Malta to warn of the situation and the rest of the fleet stopped on the island of Djerba (also called Los Gelves) to wait for reinforcements.

The Djerba massacre and the construction of the tower

There they fortified themselves as best they could and tried to build some defensive sites against a possible arrival of the Ottomans. And boy did they arrive. In less than two months, almost 90 galleys appeared on the horizon under the command of Pialí Pajá and his commander, Turgut Reis (Dragut). He chaos and fear It seized the troops, who were waiting for their commander’s decision. Between the choice of fighting or retreating, he chose the second when the Muslims had already landed and started a massacre.

Pialí Bajá fought the Spanish, or what was left of them, for three months. While his generals managed to escape, 5,000 men led by Álvaro de Sande they were isolated. Half of them were soldiers and the other half were simple sailors. Without any help, they surrendered to the Ottomans, but Dragut showed no mercy. He didn’t even take them as prisoners.

Directly ordered cut off the heads of the 5,000 survivors, clean their skulls and bones and, together with mud, build a tower on the beach built with Spanish skulls and adobe. This terrifying monument that could be seen from the sea dozens of kilometers away, would serve as a warning against future attempts at conquest.

This tower was called Buj Al-Rus, which means “Tower of Skulls”. It was more than 10 meters high and stood for almost 300 years, until 1848, when the king of Tunisia ordered its demolition and buried the remains. Later, a monolith would be erected in its place in memory of the thousands of Spaniards who perished atrociously on that island.

Turgut Reis, for his part, ended his days in the Ottoman siege of Malta, on June 23, 1565, at the age of 51, after being wounded during the siege of Fort San Telmo, when a cannon shot wounded him fatally in the neck.

Image: Wikimedia Commons. Burj-er-Roos, engraving made by Sir Grenville T. Temple, Bart. (1841).

