Gore and gore are never lacking in the NetherRealm saga, but what is coming to us with Mortal Kombat 1 exceeds all expectations. The arrival of Homelander It’s a fantasy, but Omni-Man confirms that the blood will splash the screen in an absolutely wild way.

At least that is what the trailer with which the Viltrumita has been presented in the reboot of the saga demonstrates. The character will arrive as DLC through the Kombat Pack, although it is also included in the Premium Edition with early access. In any case, the trio of characters made up of Homelander, Omni-Man and Peacemaker will land sometime in November 2023.

As we can see, the new universe created by Liu Kang will accommodate the tremendous blows of the character from the Invincible series. He will not fool around, so the violence of His blows are even more brutal than what we are used to in Mortal Kombat 1. The best? The great tributes to Robert Kirkman’s comic.

And we have been shown two insane fatalities. In one of them, Omni-Man grabs the opponent’s head with both hands to burst it by sheer pressure, while in the other, he believes it is convenient for the rival to cross several subway cars while the passengers are disemboweled in front of his eyes. Quan-Chi, Ermac and Takeda are the other fighters who will arrive with the first Kombat Pack that aims to be colossal.

