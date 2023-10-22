Ömer has decided to approach Yekta’s greatest enemies, his father, and has started with… Ceylin! The young man greets lawyer Erguvan and then gives her a pendrive that, according to him, was in her father’s safe.

In that video you can see what Salim threatened the mafia with. Ceylin, then, is very surprised while he answers that she wants to do the right thing and that, even though he is her son, it does not mean that she is like him. Will his words be true or will everything be a trap?

On the other hand, Ömer tells Yekta that he has given that video to Ceylin, something that Yekta is very surprised to see that he has done it behind his back. She has taken the initiative without counting on him!

The young lawyer also confesses that he has been infatuated with Ceylin from the first moment he saw her… Is he starting to have feelings for her?

