Ömer couldn’t go to the concert because he had to work at the club that night. Süsen, who preferred to spend time with her boyfriend, has given up live music and performed at the club. There, he has run into her mother-in-law, who has told him that young Eren is in the kitchen because it is her turn to be a dishwasher.

Meanwhile, Ömer prepares to wash all the dishes and since he can’t go to the concert, he plays the music at full volume. What was not expected is that… Süsen appeared singing one of his favorite songs!

Young Eren can’t stop smiling and asks him, surprised, why he is there. “I didn’t want to go to the concert without you, my love,” Süsen tells him.

Afterwards, they both prepare to wash dishes together to the sound of music. What a romantic moment! We love seeing them this happy!

