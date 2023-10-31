Ahmet and Ömer are becoming closer and even make plans together. On this occasion, Mr. Yilmaz has invited his son to have a drink in a cafeteria. Young Eren likes the establishment so much that he tells his father that he will take his sisters on some occasion; However, he assures that he will do it on a day he has free…he doesn’t want to miss work!

Those words leave Ahmet thoughtful and he blurts out to Ömer: “I don’t want you to continue working at the club.” Asiye’s brother is perplexed, has he done something wrong? However, Mr. Yilmaz tries to reassure his son… he will pay her a fixed amount so that he and his sisters can live in conditions!

Young Eren is not too happy about this proposition, but Ahmet makes it clear to him: parents are listened to.

“When are you going to call me dad?” Mr. Yilmaz asks his son. Ömer is left speechless when faced with this unexpected question. However, far from becoming a tense moment, Ahmet and his son soften the situation by entering a music store. Apparently, they have the same tastes! Will the relationship continue to improve?

