Last week, Honda announced that it had reached an agreement with Marc Marquez to end the contract that would have tied them until the end of 2024 a year early, thus putting an end to a historic pairing, which won six titles in MotoGP between 2013 and 2019.

This morning, Gresini Racing made it official that they had signed the eight-time world champion, who will therefore get on a 2023 version of Ducati with the desire to return to regularly battling at the top. Which in fact he was no longer able to do after his serious injury in 2020.

On Tuesday, however, Motorsport.com revealed that the name at the top of the list as a possible replacement for the Cervera rider at Honda is that of Miguel Oliveira, current representative of the Aprilia RNF, who however wore the role for two years as an official KTM rider, with whom he achieved five victories in the premier class.

Inevitably, upon his arrival in Mandalika, where the Indonesian Grand Prix is ​​being held this weekend, the Portuguese was asked to comment on these rumours: “I think this season we have seen many unprecedented things: we have seen drivers sent to home with signed contracts, but we have also seen other drivers break contracts to change teams.”

“So, everything is possible. It’s true that it’s a pleasure to be taken into consideration by another great brand like Honda, especially when it comes to a place in the official team, but that’s all. As I said, I have no head to change. But there is nothing on the table. There is only one approach, but nothing concrete.”

Although it is believed that Oliveira’s contract has a clause within it that would allow him to leave Razlan Razali’s team if he received an offer from an official team, the CEO of Aprilia Racing, Massimo Rivola, was rather categorical on the issue: “We have signed contracts, so don’t bother. The contracts must be unassailable,” he told GPOne.

Oliveira, who currently occupies 13th place in the World Championship, but who has also been forced to stop twice this season due to injuries, preferred not to comment too much on his contractual situation, adding only: “It’s true that Aprilia has the right to offer me a place in the official team for 2025 and 2026, but not for 2024,” he said.

