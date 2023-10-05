No, it’s not a lie. In a matter of weeks, the boom in videos, tutorials, tips or TikTokers on how to prepare homemade oil has turned this idea into one of the great topics of conversation. And it is understandable: people are worried and oil is through the roof.

However, the idea does not seem very recommendable.

Can you make oil at home? Of course it can. A few days ago, we ourselves commented on the trend and explained that “a grinder, blender or even a Thermomix-type kitchen robot was enough to set up a small oil mill.”

The mechanism is “simple”: they are washed, the stone is removed, the flesh is crushed, kneaded or beaten to break the water and oil emulsion and then a cloth bag is used to subject the olives to pressing and begin decanting. As you can see, I have added some quotes to the word simple because, in reality, there is nothing simple about it.

In reality, it is a laborious, unhygienic and, of course, tremendously inefficient process. The fact that in many rural areas homemade wine is still made, but oil is not made at home should already give us clues: without the necessary machinery, we will extract little oil, it will be expensive and we run the risk of it not being even good.

Furthermore, savings are very relative. Above all, because although there are many issues that could be put on the table to explain this continued rise in the price of oil, the most important was explained at the end of August by Cristóbal Cano, deputy general secretary of Sectoral Union Action of UPA, in an interview in Newtral: “In an average campaign we collect around 1,350,000 tons, this year we foresee 660,000, the same as last year; that is, in two campaigns we are going to collect what we should harvest in one.”

That is to say: there are no olives. Spot.

Getting olives at their optimal point to make oil is not going to be easy for most people. And if it is, why decide to do it at home instead of taking it to an oil mill where they will do the entire process for us? It is something that has been done for years even with producers who have three or four olive trees.

But it’s sure? One of the keys that suggest that it is not a very common practice is the fact that there are almost no studies on the food safety of homemade oil. On paper, it shouldn’t be very dangerous.

In general, olive oil can be consumed raw; But in this case it is advisable to pour it into a bottle or container, let it rest for several hours and strain it to remove water, impurities and sediments. Well preserved, it shouldn’t cause many problems.

The problems, as I say, are purely technological: it is an industrial process complex enough to be left to the professionals (who will give us excellent oil for a small cost).

But what do we do if we have olives at home (but not many)? The other option is to season them. That is, in preparing them to consume them as table olives. This practice is carried out regularly in homes in the country.

In principle, and although there are some varieties better than others, all olives are good for both things (eating or squeezing). Ultimately, the table olive is still a preserved olive (processed to eliminate its bitterness) which is why it can develop the problems of any preserve. You have to be very careful.

There are numerous ways to process it, but usually a lactic fermentation process is chosen, which ends up making them edible. In this sense, the use of caustic soda (or carelessness when controlling the fermentation process) can end up generating health problems.

There are hundreds of different preparations on the Internet and this is largely due to the fact that in each region it was traditionally prepared in a different way. The important thing, in any case, is to follow the instructions carefully and if we have doubts, do not consume them.

Image | Eugenio Gonzalez