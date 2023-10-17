It was one of the best mid-range of 2022 and is highly rated on Amazon.

The Nothing Phone (1) has 33 watt fast charging

Join the conversation

El Nothing Phone (1) es a smartphone that does not go unnoticed, and here the back part has a lot to do with the Glyph interface. As for the operating system, it has Android, but with a very minimalist customization layer. Well, now you can get this mobile for 50 euros less than the recommended price with the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage configuration.

If you are looking for a mid-range mobile that is not very expensive and offers good performance, here is one that will not disappoint you. The Nothing Phone interface (1) has a recommended price of 429 euros on the Nothing website, while on Amazon it is available for only 379 euros. It’s not the all-time low, but almost. Therefore, it is a good time to get it. Now, this is a limited time offer, so it can end at any time.

Nothing Phone (1) 8 + 256 GB

Save 50 euros by buying the Nothing Phone (1) on Amazon

This smartphone has a 6.55-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. With this configuration, the mobile can run any application or game without problems. In addition, it incorporates a 4,500 mAh battery. On the other hand, it is worth saying that in the photographic section it is not far behind, having two 50 megapixel cameras on the back. The front camera is 16 megapixels and is integrated into the screen.

The Nothing Phone (1) also stands out for its sound, since it has two stereo speakers that sound very good. The fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 could also not be missing. Now, what about the operating system? This mobile comes with Android 12, but can be updated to Android 13 (Nothing OS 2.0). By the way, When the time comes you will receive Android 14. This latest version of Google’s operating system brings some very interesting improvements.

Nothing Phone (1) 8 + 256 GB

In short, the Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range mobile phone that is not bad at all, both in design and technical specifications. So now you know, if you want to renew your smartphone, here is one that is a safe bet, and the best thing is that now you can get it for only 379 euros on Amazon. Don’t miss this opportunity and get yours before the offer ends, you won’t regret it.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.