This time it’s not ‘spot the differences’, but ‘spot the similarities’.

When BMW comes up with a new design it is always a surprise. Usually an unpleasant one, but at least it’s not boring. Today we were once again presented with an interesting design: the new X2, which is completely different from its predecessor.

This does not come as a complete surprise because we already knew that the new X2 would be a real coupe SUV, where its predecessor was not yet. However, the roofline is not the only difference: the front and rear have also been significantly overhauled. Time to put the old and the new X2 side by side, to see exactly how big the differences are.

The first thing you notice at the front is of course the grille, which has increased considerably in size. Not only that, but the kidneys also have a distinctive pentagonal shape. The X2 thus shows that it is now a mini-X6, because its big brother also has this grille.

On the side we still see a similarity between the old and the new X2: the windows are almost identical. The fact that the new X2 has a sloping roofline is due to the extra overhang at the rear. This makes the new X2 19.4 centimeters longer, while the wheelbase is only 2 centimeters off.

The back of the new X2 is completely different. In fact, from the rear the car is barely recognizable as a BMW. If it had been a new Peugeot crossover, we would have believed it too. This is mainly due to the new rear lights, which we have not seen before from BMW.

In terms of interior, the changes are all less shocking. Yes, the dashboard is completely different, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. The interior is identical to that of the X1. Of course we also see BMW’s Curved Display here.

Well, we have put the old and the new X2 side by side. Then it is now up to you to make a judgement. Should BMW have stuck with the hatchback shape of the previous X2, or is such a coupe SUV really fat? Just call.

This article Old vs. new: BMW X2 first appeared on Ruetir.