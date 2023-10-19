The Renault Twingo is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, so you know what that means. Indeed: if you manage to acquire an early copy, you can actually register it as a classic car… But does that immediately make it a worthy classic? Well, if it depends on Renault.

Trends from the 90’s

They have treated the first generation of the Twingo to a restomod treatment, a bit like they previously did with the 50-year-old Renault 5 and the 60-year-old Renault 4. However, the Twingo will receive not one but three different restomods. , starting with the Twingo Gangsta Crew above — and no, we’re not inventing that. It is reminiscent of the hip-hop culture of the 1990s, while the Twingo Y2K responds to the boy bands of the past. The Twingo Top takes a completely different approach, because it aims for the elegance of a 90’s fashion show. In all three, the combustion engine was removed and replaced by an unspecified electric drivetrain.

According to Renault, this concerns a trio of show cars, so the cars will not be sold. However, if you want to give your classic Twingo a similar makeover, you can soon contact Renault for the technical side of the story. Just like the R4 and the R5, the French will offer an electric retrofit for the Twingo.