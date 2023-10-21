The signing of a preliminary contract between the Sardinian company and the Swiss company has been made official, which will enter with a total share of 70% in the share capital. Marino remains president

Olbia football, a Serie C club, becomes Swiss. With a press release dated 21 October 2023, “the signing of a preliminary contract between the members of the Club (Alessandro Marino, Alexandre Tartara, Gian Renzo Bazzu, Massimo Curreli) and Swiss Pro Promotion GmbH (“Swiss Pro”) is defined ). The provisions contained in the agreement will be implemented starting from the notarial finalization set within three weeks”. What predictions? “The contract provides for the entry of Swiss Pro as a partner with an overall share of 70% in the share capital of Olbia Calcio. The current partners will maintain an overall share of 30%”.

As regards the organizational chart, Alessandro Marino will continue to hold the position of president while Tartara and Bazzu will hold the position of councilors together with four other new members. “Swiss Pro – continues the press release – is a recently established company made up of experts in the football sector, professionals and investors. It offers strategic consultancy services and management support and invests in the capital of high-potential football clubs around the world. The objective is to identify and define opportunities linked to distinctive clubs and locations that allow optimizing the profitability of investments, to the benefit of their communities, shareholders and all stakeholders in general. The entry of Swiss Pro into the capital of Olbia Calcio will guarantee the club development in multiple directions and, specifically, in the process of internationalization of the brand, in access to new networks of relationships for the strengthening of commercial channels and in the development of infrastructures. The medium-long term objective will be to to combine the characteristic operational activity of a football club with additional revenue lines, with particular attention to the entertainment business.

President Marino declares: “We have chosen to open the capital to Swiss Pro which has fully convinced us thanks to its approach in line with our way of thinking and our underlying strategy. I will remain at the helm of the club with pleasure and passion, also if as a minority shareholder, to complete the growth project begun in 2015 and which to date has led Olbia to participate consecutively and sustainably in eight professional Italian championships for the first time in the history of the club. We hope for a more rapid and effective growth path thanks to the new corporate structure”.

