Suara.com – Oki Setiana Dewi is one of the artists who places great importance on education. Not only for himself, but also his children.

Oki Setiana Dewi and her family have just visited Egypt and Jordan. Apart from traveling, Oki also registered at a number of campuses in the two countries. If accepted this year, Ory Vitrio’s wife will also bring Maryam to study there.

“If she is accepted at the campus, maybe she will move, maybe Maryam will also have everything taken care of. If Allah doesn’t allow it this year, maybe next year,” said Oki Setiana Dewi, quoting from YouTube Intense Investigation which was uploaded recently.

Oki Setiana Dewi admitted that she had prepared from an early age for Maryam to go to school in Egypt. One of them, Oki sent Maryam to school where the teachers and students were Arab and spoke Arabic.

“Maryam was prepared as if for Egypt, in Indonesia she was put into an Arab school. Her teachers and friends were all people. So Maryam’s school in Jakarta is made up of Arab nationals, from Egypt, Sudan, Palestine, Iraq. So he is used to the Arab environment and the Arabic language,” said Oki Setiana Dewi.

Oki Setiana Dewi with her eldest daughter, Maryam Nusaibah Abdullah. (Instagram)

“So in Egypt yesterday we visited several schools. I saw that Maryam was able to adapt, she had no difficulty being in a class where her friends were Arab. There was a moment when she spoke Arabic with her friends in Egypt and Jordan. I thought about taking the child to a different country culture, must be prepared as early as possible,” said Oki continued.

Likewise regarding food, Oki Setiana Dewi also feels there is no need to worry. Moreover, there are many Indonesian people in Egypt and there are many types of Asian food in the Land of the Pyramids.

“Thank God for Egypt. Egypt has a lot of Indonesian people. So we are not lonely, there are lots of Indonesian people, including the food. Arabic food is also not too difficult for the Indonesian tongue. And there is also a lot of Asian food in Egypt. It’s not difficult. Well, the cost of living isn’t expensive either,” said Oki Setiana Dewi.