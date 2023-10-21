Suara.com – Oki Setiana Dewi and her family have just visited Egypt and Jordan. Not just for holidays, Oki is looking for a campus to study there.

Not only for Oki Setiana Dewi, but also the school for her first daughter, Maryam Nusaibah Abdullah.

“After only a few days of arriving in Indonesia, we went to Egypt and Jordan to plan our move. Mariam and I are looking for a school to be able to continue our education in Egypt. If Allah permits, please pray, then gradually the children will come,” said Oki Setiana Dewi. , quoting from the Intense Investigation YouTube show that was uploaded recently.

Oki Setiana Dewi registered at several campuses in Egypt and Jordan. For certainty, the star of the film When Cinta Bertasbih is still waiting for information from the campus.

“Please pray for it to be made easier. Yesterday I registered at several campuses, praying that I would be accepted at my dream campus. The transfer plan depends on whether or not I am accepted at that campus,” said Oki Setiana Dewi.

Oki Setiana Dewi and Ory Vitrio with their three children. (Instagram)

“If they are accepted at the campus, maybe they will move, maybe Maryam will also have everything taken care of. If Allah doesn’t allow it this year, maybe next year,” he continued.

Oki Setiana Dewi is indeed one of the celebrities who places great importance on education. Currently, Ory Vitrio’s wife has a Bachelor’s degree in Dutch Literature from the University of Indonesia, a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from the State University of Jakarta, a Doctoral Program in Islamic Studies Concentrating on Da’wah from the State Islamic University of Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, and a Doctoral Program in Al-Quran and Tafsir Science. Quran-Based Education Concentration, PTIQ Institute Jakarta.