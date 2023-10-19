How is the training of the new Italian team that is pursuing qualification for the European Championships progressing?

Mandatory introduction. When Luciano Spalletti accepted: “Ok, I’m jumping”, the bar was at a considerable height. He started working on September 1st with a delicate match, in Macedonia, 8 days away. He took over an Italy that had failed in the second World Cup in a row, at the end of the cycle, emptied of the spirit that had made them European champions and brutally dumped on August 15th by the previous coach. Spalletti started from values. “You must shout the love for the shirt”, his first words. Pride of belonging and empathy. The cry driven by Buffon in Coverciano (“Who are we? Italy!”), before London, was not simple folklore, it was the first point of arrival of a journey undertaken together.