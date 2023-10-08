Oil, Exxon wants to “eat” Pioneer with 60 billion dollars

It may be strange but it happens, and very often, that some economic giants want to become even bigger. The most recent case concerns the world’s number one private oil company, Exxon. Exxon has decided that being number one isn’t enough. LThe American company is in fact finalizing the purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources, another giant, very strong in shale oil. In Italian shale oil or shale oil. An unconventional oil extracted from oil shale rock fragments by the processes of pyrolysis, hydrogenation, or thermal dissolution. LAccording to the Wall Street Journal, the operation could close in the next few days, even if in these deals nothing is ever certain, until the business.The deal would be worth $60 billion and could lead to the largest corporate transaction of the year.



Exxon, the company’s largest purchase since its 1999 merger with Mobil

In 2022 the company recorded the highest profit in its entire history, $55.74 billion, and its market capitalization was $436 billion. Pioneer, the prey, was founded by Scott Sheffield in 1997. The boss has been running it forever and is now close to retirement. Lhe company has become the largest oil producer in Texas, and the rise of hydraulic fracturing for oil extraction has allowed the United States to become the world’s largest producer. A deal would combine two of the largest acreage owners in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, with Exxon the basin’s largest oil producer, producing 1.2 million barrels per day. Exxon has been looking for acquisitions in the Permian Basin for years and, after record profits in 2022, has the cash ready. Pioneer shares reacted on the market with strong increases, while Exxon shares fell slightly. The deal would far surpass Occidental Petroleum’s $38 billion purchase of Anadarko in 2019 and incorporated Exxon Mobil’s largest acquisition, that of XTO Energy in 2010. Everything is now in the hands of the competition authorities.

