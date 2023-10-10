Oil, clash between OPEC and IEA over the role of oil

Nothing to be done for a long time yet our accounts will be “very dependent” on oil producers. We thought that after the pandemic and after Russia’s blackmail on the Old Continent, the measures adopted would have been sufficient to make us breathe but instead they were not. The news arriving from Rihad in Saudi Arabia at the annual meeting of OPEC, the oil lords, is certainly not reassuring. Crude oil prices immediately shot up after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The black choir consumption prospects, despite all the alternative renewable energies, still seem to be very rosy and the oil lords still firmly hold the knife handle of the world economy in their hands. In fact, it now seems certain that global demand for crude oil will continue to grow until at least 2045. This is why OPEC is calling for new investments in the sector amounting to billions of dollars.

Oil, according to the IEA, only the demand for coal will decrease

This super optimistic vision for the oil lords completely clashes with that of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which instead does not consider investments in new exploitations necessary. The global world’s demand for oil will peak in 2030. Then, according to the Agency, the sum of oil, gas and coal will begin to decline from four-fifths of the energy consumed in the world today to less than two-thirds in 2030 and less than one-fifth in 2050.

In contrast, OPEC believes that global energy demand will increase by 23% until 2045 (three million barrels of oil per day each year). In the medium term (by 2028) global oil demand will be 110.2 million barrels per day (+10%). In the long term, crude oil producers are convinced that demand will grow further, reaching 116 million between 2022 and 2045.

Oil, new investments needed for new deposits for OPEC

The two organizations agree on one aspect, namely that the share of oil will not be drastically reduced starting from 2030. “The demand for oil will also grow strongly and, although its share in the energy mix will decrease slightly, oil will continue to be the fuel with the highest share between now and 2045, with 29.5%”. Only coal will reduce its weight in the mix. To cope with this future increase, OPEC is asking for billions of dollars in investments in new exploitation: 610 billion dollars on average per year in the period between 2022 and 2045, 11,000 billion dollars for the exploration and extraction of new deposits. Meanwhile, in this complicated geopolitical moment, the price of oil rose by 5% at the opening in Europe and then regressed to 3.5%.

Markets fear that an escalation of conflict in the Middle East could spread to Iran, considered a major supporter of the Palestinian group Hamas. This would further limit OPEC’s already depleted crude oil supply in 2023, with Saudi Arabia and Russia leading the production constraints and with US reserves at rock-bottom levels. And the price could reach the barrier of 100 dollars a barrel. And Italy, in this speculative earthquake, can do nothing but suffer and keep its fingers crossed. Also because the alternative agreements to obtain petrol were made with “difficult” countries, primarily Algeria, close to Russia and above all to the Paestine world.

