Exxon Mobil closes the agreement with Pioneer: maxi-billion acquisition

Big blow to crude oil in the United States. There Exxon Mobil announced today the acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion, doubling fossil fuel production even as many global politicians are increasingly concerned about climate change and the oil industry’s reluctance to switch to cleaner energy. After investing in projects around the world for decades, The deal places Exxon’s future near its Houston base, with most of its oil production in Texas and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and along the coast of Guyana.

By concentrating production close to home, the Exxon bets on the fact that the US energy policy will not move significantly against fossil fuels, even as the Biden administration encourages automakers to switch to electric vehicles and utilities to switch to renewable energy. Exxon executives have stated that, in addition to producing more fossil fuels, the company is building a new business that will capture carbon dioxide from industrial sites and bury the greenhouse gas in the ground. The technology to do this is still in its infancy and has not been used successfully on a large scale.

“The combined capabilities of our two companies will deliver long-term value creation far beyond what either can achieve alone,” said Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods. There American oil production reached a record of around 13 million barrels per day, around 13% of the global market, but growth has slowed in recent years.

