loading…

Representatives of member countries take part in the 12th Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 22, 2022. Photo/?sa Terli/Anadolu Agency

JEDDAH – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Israel continues to carry out brutal bombings in the Gaza Strip and is said to aim at carrying out ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

In a statement released on Saturday, the OIC announced, “At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Executive Committee of the Organization held an open meeting urging an end to extraordinary meetings at the ministerial level.”

Taking place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in the Saudi city of Jeddah, the extraordinary meeting was reportedly aimed at discussing “the escalating military situation in Gaza and its surroundings and the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region as a whole.”

Saudi Arabia’s call to hold this urgent meeting comes amid Israel’s continuing siege of Gaza and cutting off all supplies of electricity, water, food, fuel and aid to the region.

Not only that, Israel is increasingly bombing the Gaza Strip, which is home to more than 2.3 million Palestinians.

This brutal campaign is in retaliation for a large-scale operation into Israeli-controlled territory by Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023.

Tel Aviv is now trying to push Gaza’s Palestinian residents further south towards the still-closed Egyptian border.

This action confirms Israel’s efforts to clear Palestinians from Gaza and exile them to the Sinai desert in Egypt. Israel’s move was criticized internationally.

(she)