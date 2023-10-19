loading…

The OIC criticized countries supporting Israel for giving it immunity in its war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/OIC

JEDDAH – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) criticized supporting countries Israel because it gave him “impunity” or “immunity” in his war on Gaza.

The 57-member bloc’s condemnation was conveyed at an emergency meeting of OIC foreign ministers on Wednesday when United States (US) President Joe Biden paid a solidarity visit to Israel.

“The OIC deplores the international position of supporting brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, and providing impunity to Israel, taking advantage of double standards that provide cover for the occupying power,” said an OIC statement published after the emergency meeting.

The same statement blamed Israel for airstrikes on the Christian community-run Baptist al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 471 people were killed in the attack, although the Palestinian government put the death toll at 500.

Arab countries also individually blamed Israel for the incident that inflamed anger in the Middle East.

But Biden, while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday voiced support for Israel’s position that a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket caused the deadly massacre at the hospital.

“Based on data shown by my defense department,” Biden said.

The attack occurred when Israel continued to bombard Gaza with bombs in response to Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. Hamas attacks have killed more than 1,400 people.

The OIC, based in the coastal city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its heinous war crimes against the Palestinian people.