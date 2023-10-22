Suara.com – Hasyakyla Utami caused a stir after making a confession about not wanting to get married on the Twitter or X platform. The former JKT48 member is known to be only 21 years old.

Hasyakyla apparently was afraid of getting married because she had been cheated on. Hasyakyla’s fear increased when she was often teased by men who already had wives.

“The fact that I was cheated on + that I was often flirted with by a married man made me even more convinced that I didn’t want to get married/commit forever,” wrote Hasyakyla.

“I’m so stupid, I’m afraid I’ll be traumatized,” added Adhisty Zara’s older sister on Sunday (22/10/2023).

Hasyakyla’s statement apparently invited criticism from a Twitter user or X.

According to this user, Hasyakyla never looked like a girl who had a lot of trauma towards men in all her content on social media.

“Afraid of being traumatized, but every Twitter/Tiktok update is always related to old romance. Do you know if it doesn’t, the discussion is about your boyfriend, that’s calling him by name, not being afraid of being traumatized,” commented the account @mandi_***.

Hasyakyla responded to this insult with an expletive. It was later discovered that the account that was being sarcastic was haters from former JKT48 members.

“I’m completely disrespected, I hope you and your offspring don’t feel what I feel, sir/madam. It’s true that you showered there, you must be a woman whose smelly armpits make people around you want to die,” Hasyakyla quipped back.

For your information, Hasyakyla was in a relationship with Ray Prasetya, who graduated from the third season of Idola Cilik (2009-2010). In November 2022, Ray Prasetya went viral because of his video kissing Bunga Citra Lestari on stage.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi