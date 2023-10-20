Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has agreed to join the Al-Nassr U-13 team. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr himself some time ago expressed his intention to be able to play with his father in professional football.

Reported by the official Al Nassr website, Friday (20/10), Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son has signed an agreement with the Saudi Arabian club’s academy team based in Riyadh.

And as claimed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr will immediately start training with his new teammates in the next few days.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is currently 13 years old and plays as a striker, has been training in Saudi Arabia since his father moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is now officially part of the Pro League team academy. It has been confirmed that the teenager will follow in his father’s footsteps wearing the No. 7th in the Al Nassr youth team.

“Sometimes, my son says to me: ‘Dad, wait a few more years, don’t retire yet. I want to play with you’,” said Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now 38 years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr himself previously studied at the Juventus academy in 2018-2021 and at the Manchester United academy in 2022 when his father played for the first team.