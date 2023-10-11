Nanoparticles and quantum dots are used in LED lights and television screens and can also be used to guide surgeons as they remove cancerous tissue.

The award, which is more than a century old, is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish krona ($997,959).

Earlier Wednesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences inadvertently published the names of the three scientists, although the institute awarding the prize said the decision would not be announced for hours.

“The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is given in recognition of the discovery and development of quantum dots, which are nanoparticles so small that their size controls their properties,” the academy wrote in an email, according to the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

But Johan Akvist, head of the Nobel Prize Committee for Chemistry at the Academy, told Reuters: “It is a mistake by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Our meeting starts at 07:30 GMT, so no decision has been made yet. The winners have not been chosen.”