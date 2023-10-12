Earlier this year, the Volkswagen Group made a striking announcement: it had developed a brand new electric motor. It was shown off for the first time on the rear axle of the new ID.7, but it didn’t stop there. The more efficient power source occupied exactly the same place as the old electric motor that has been on the rear axles of, for example, the Volkswagen ID.4, the Skoda Enyaq iV and the Audi Q4 e-tron and indeed: the latter two were updated through an update. already treated to. Now it is also the turn of the Volkswagen brothers.

Charging 178 kilometers in 10 minutes

These are the updated Volkswagens ID.4 and ID.5 and before you start looking for external differences: there are none. So all changes are hidden under the skin, and they can secretly count. For example, Volkswagen will now install the new APP550 electric motor on the rear axle instead of the old APP310 and, as the names suggest, you will notice the difference in the power. For the Pro versions, this increases from 204 hp to 286 hp, while the torque increases from 310 to a nice 545 Nm. The four-wheel drive variant also produces 286 hp, unless you order the ID.4 and ID.5 as GTX. It now produces 340 hp instead of the 299 hp of yesteryear, good for a 0-to-100 time of 5.4 seconds… That seems more like it for a sporty top version.

That extra power is not the only advantage that the new electric motor has to offer, because it should also be a lot more economical than the old one… And indeed: Volkswagen is now talking about a driving range of 550 kilometers instead of 520 for the ID.4 Pro with rear-wheel drive. The ID.5 even goes further than that thanks to better aerodynamics, and promises up to 556 kilometers since the update. Volkswagen has also improved a number of other things regarding the drivetrain. For example, versions with the 52 kWh battery will now charge at speeds of up to 115 kW instead of 110 kW. The rear-wheel drive variants with 77 kWh under the floor keep it at the old 135 kW, but those with four-wheel drive now charge at up to 175 kW. According to Volkswagen, this allows you to pump 178 kilometers of electricity into the battery in 10 minutes.

Finally illuminated caress strips

We already said that you should not expect any changes from the outside, but inside the ID. connoisseur will be able to distinguish the updated versions. Volkswagen is installing a new infotainment screen on the dashboard, which is 12.9 inches as standard. This has a new, more intuitive menu structure, and just like with the recently presented Tiguan, Passat and ID.7, the touch-sensitive control panel with stroke strips under the screen is finally also illuminated. However, that is not the only area in which the ID.4 and ID.5 connect with their more recent brothers, because Volkswagen now mounts the lever for the drivetrain on the steering column. Before the update, it was somewhat awkwardly attached to the digital instruments.

The updated ID.4 and ID.5 can be ordered immediately via the Volkswagen configurator and those who do so will find one last windfall. The Germans have dutifully stayed away from their prices, so you pay exactly the same as for the update… But for an electric SUV with more power, more driving range and better infotainment.