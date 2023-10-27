With Imelda Staunton leading the cast, the first part of the final season of The Crown arrives on Netflix on November 16, 2023.

After five exciting seasons, The Crown says goodbye next month with its final season on Netflix, closing one of the series most popular on the streaming platform.

In order to open our mouths for its ever-closer premiere, Netflix has launched the official trailer of The Crown final seasonwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

The final season of The Crown on Netflix addresses one of the most heartbreaking chapters in the Royal Family

Divided into two parts of four episodes each, the first batch of chapters show the incipient relationship between the Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before the car journey that had devastating consequences.

Lady Di’s popularity is increasing and the princess continues to be the target of the paparazzi, who do not stop harassing her wherever she goes. A trip to Paris brings him to a critical point, against the backdrop of an increasingly intense and aggressive media persecution..

“After hearing the news of Diana and Dodi’s fatal accident, The Queen is surprised by the great pain of the British people. With the shock echoing throughout the Palace, Al Fayed also comes to terms with the loss of her beloved son.

Hoping that the news would unite him with the Royal Family in shared grief, he finds that the rejection is even greater“, details the official synopsis of the final season of The Crown.

The cast of the series includes Imelda Staunton (Downton Abbey: A New Age), Jonathan Pryce (A date with the past), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Dominic West (Tomb Raider), Olivia Williams (The father) and Khalid Abdulla (Moon Knight), among many others.

The first part of The Crown final season premieres in the Netflix catalog on November 16 while its second half arrives on December 14, 2023. What do you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.