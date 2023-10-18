Under the direction of Thom Zimny, Sly premieres in the Netflix catalog on November 3, 2023. Don’t miss the trailer!

After enjoying the career of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold, now it’s time to see Sly, the new Netflix documentary focused on another of the great legends of cinema action: Sylvester Stallone.

To whet your appetite, the platform has released the official trailer for Sly, which you can take a look at in the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Learn about Sylvester Stallone’s story in the new Netflix documentary

Directed by Thom Cold (Willie Nelson and Family, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley: buscador incansable), Sly is a documentary film focused on Sylvester Stallone’s career, both professionally and personally.

The actor has been entertaining millions of people around the world for almost 50 years, starring in blockbusters and playing mythical characters such as Rambo or Rocky Balboa.

“This retrospective documentary offers a unique insight into this Oscar-nominated actor, screenwriter, director and producer by drawing parallels between his rise from nothing and the unforgettable characters he has embodied,” details the official synopsis of the film. movie.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The film features interventions by guest stars such as Quentin Tarantino himself or Arnold Schwarzenegger, his great rival in action cinema during the 80s and 90s and who today are very good friends.

Of course, the documentary also includes the testimony of the actor of Rocky, who details first-hand the entire story behind one of the great Hollywood stars who aspires to have the same good reception as Arnold.

With a duration of approximately 95 minutes, Sly premieres in the Netflix catalog on November 3, 2023. What did you think of the documentary trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.