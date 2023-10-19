Although in the United States it arrives this Christmas, in Spain we have to wait for the Ferrari premiere until next February 2024.

In a few months we will have the premiere in cinemas of Ferrari, the new movie biopic focused on Enzo Ferrari that he directs Michael Mann (Blackhat: Network Threat, Public Enemies, Collateral).

In order to whet the fans’ appetites, Neon has launched the official trailer of Ferrariwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Adam Driver is Enzo Ferrari in the new biopic

The plot of the film takes place in the summer of 1957, where The former racing driver is in full crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the company that both he and his wife Laura built from scratch ten years before.

Additionally, Enzo and Laura find themselves in the middle of a major marital crisis as they deal with the death of their son while she has to endure her husband’s impulsive behavior and his constant flirtations with other women.

In this crucial stage you are going through, Ferrari has to make risky decisions, where it will bet everything on a single race that crosses 1,000 miles throughout Italy, the Mille Miglia..

The cast of Ferrari is made up of Adam Driver (65, Background Noise, The House of Gucci), Penelope Cruz (On the margins, Agents 355, Parallel Mothers), Shailene Woodley (The Mauritanian, Golpe a Wall Street), Patrick Dempsey (Disenchanted: Giselle Returns, Devils), Jack O’Connell (The frozen blood), Sarah Gadon (Vampires against the Bronx), Gabriel Leone (Dom) y Lino Musella (The slipper).

Although there is still time for its premiere, the first reviews have already begun to emerge from the specialized press and it seems that everyone agrees that the highlight of Ferrari is the performance performed by Penélope Cruz.

For now we have to wait to see it because, although the film arrives this Christmas in the United States, the premiere of Ferrari in cinemas in Spain is scheduled for February 9, 2024.