On the web we celebrate in style the arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as a sequel to the first one in theaters. It has already been released and today we receive interesting details about the next installment, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film

These are specifically new developments after learning how the screenwriters’ strike in Hollywood affected him. It seems that official toys from the film have been confirmed. This is confirmed:

JAKKS Pacific and its costume division, Disguise, have partnered with SEGA of America to launch a line of products related to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the Paramount Pictures film scheduled for release in December 2024. The collaboration will include action figures, plush toys, play sets, costumes and costume accessories. JAKKS Pacific’s Sonic the Hedgehog products have been a hit with retailers and fans. All Sonic the Hedgehog 3 products will be available in retail and online stores worldwide in 2024. For now there are no more specific dates or images.

Don’t forget that Paramount+ has also announced a spin-off in the form of a Knuckles series and confirmed that the third film will be released on December 20, 2024. To meet the premiere scheduled for December 2024, production was going to start in August 2023. Despite the possible writers’ strike that also affected the sequel to the Mario movie, it seems that this filming has begun and the third Sonic movie is on the right track.

This film will be the first confrontation of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles against Shadow, the famous archenemy of our beloved blue protagonist. Among other things, it is expected that Dr. Robotnik will not return for this installment, and that before its release we can see a series centered on Knuckles dedicated to streaming.

What do you think of this information? We will be attentive in case more news is confirmed. In the meantime, you can read everything you need to know about Sonic 3 The Movie.

