FC Internazionale Milano announces that a new agreement has been signed with Shineray Motors: the Chinese giant will be Official Regional Partner for the 2023/24 sports season. The agreement is testament to Inter’s ongoing activities in China and the deep ties between the two countries.

The agreement was made official in Milan, at Inter’s headquarters, in the presence of Inter’s Corporate CEO, Alessandro Antonello, and Shineray Automobile vice-president, Yong Xie. The link between the two brands is also strengthened by the partnership between Inter and SWM Motorcycles, owned by Shineray, which will be the Club’s Official Motorcycle Partner in Europe.