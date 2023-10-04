To say that the Skoda Enyaq RS left us somewhat disappointed is perhaps an understatement (view the review here). Because the powerful electric SUV made us wonder out loud whether it deserves the RS badge. The Czechs now want to put things right with a subcutaneous update. Is that enough?

Sub 6 seconds

Look, we’re the last to say that 299 horsepower isn’t enough in everyday life. However, if you pack that power into a 2.3-ton SUV with a sprint time of 6.5 seconds, you are left with fairly bland performance. Skoda must have realized this too, because from now on the Enyaq RS can have 340 hp (679 Nm). A substantial jump in power, as evidenced by the new sprint time to 100. From now on, the powerful SUV only needs 5.5 seconds to do this. Look, that will make you feel a little better in your spine!

Anyone who fears that this extra power will limit the range is also worth the effort. Because by optimizing the components you can also go further with the refreshed Enyaq RS. Even if it concerns ten kilometers, which in optimal conditions will lift the range towards 550 km. The charging capacity of the Enyaq RS remains 175 kW DC. As before, the Enyaq RS is available as an SUV and SUV Coupe.

Check out our video of the Skoda Enyaq RS for the update here: