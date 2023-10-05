The Skoda Kodiaq may be the largest SUV of the brand, but it is far from the worst in the sales figures. Since its launch in 2016, Skoda has already sold 841,900 Kodiaqs of the first generation, and in the list of most popular Skoda SUVs last year it was only preceded by the small Kamiq. It is therefore clear that its large external dimensions are not a stumbling block in sales… So the Czechs go one step further.

More room for the children

This is the brand new Skoda Kodiaq and with its length of 4.76 meters it is a good 6 centimeters longer than its predecessor. However, this second generation is 2 centimeters lower, and together with a new snout, this should lead to better aerodynamics. That snout still has Skoda’s typical grille, which now has LED daytime running lights in a kind of dotted line pattern between the slats. At the rear, the LED bar extends completely over the trunk lid, with the brand name spread in a nice, contemporary way between the upper legs of the taillights. The picture is completed with D-pillars in contrasting color behind remarkably large windows – a matter of being able to see over your shoulders when you turn with your chunky Skoda SUV.

You also notice that the Kodiaq has grown on the inside, especially in the back. For example, the wheelbase of the SUV is identical to that of its predecessor, so there are no major differences in space on either the front or rear seats. However, its extra centimeters are mainly behind the rear axle, and the trunk space grows by 75 liters to 910 liters behind the rear seat of the five-seater. On the other hand, if you order the Kodiaq as a seven-seater, there is still a nice 340 liters left behind the third row of seats, which is 80 liters more than before. Skoda also provided more seating space on those folding seats, because almost 40 percent of all Kodiaqs are apparently ordered with seven seats.

Multifunctional rotary knobs

The space in the front may remain largely the same, but that does not mean that you feel like you are in an old Kodiaq. On the contrary: the dashboard features a new operating concept and more screen surface than before. For example, the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display is standard, and it is flanked by a 10 or 13-inch central touchscreen. However, unlike its technical cousin Volkswagen Tiguan, the Kodiaq does not have a row of touch-sensitive strips under the screen, but they mount a set of handy rotary knobs in the center console. Depending on the active functions, they can control everything from the audio volume to the intensity of your seat heating. It is also noticeable that the control lever for the gearbox moves to the steering column. That frees up more space for storage compartments in the center console, but rules out manual gearboxes.

However, the powertrains you can get may seem familiar. The new Kodiaq is simply a further development of the well-known MQB platform, so you still get the same TSI and TDI blocks. In terms of petrol, there is a choice of a mild hybrid 1.5 TSI with 150 hp on the front wheels and a 2.0 TSI with 204 hp and all-wheel drive. You always use diesel with a 2.0 TDI, which has 150 hp for the front-wheel drive variants and 193 hp for four-wheel drive variants. As usual, there will be an RS version later, but nothing is known about that yet.

Tot 100 kilometers electric orange

What is completely new for the Kodiaq is the iV plug-in hybrid. It uses the 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine and combines it with an electric motor in the six-speed transmission. Together they deliver 204 hp to the front wheels and the figures may seem familiar to you from the new Volkswagen Tiguan. However, the Kodiaq will have a considerably larger battery pack of 25.7 kWh, which should enable an electric driving range of “more than 100 kilometers”. That large battery takes its revenge somewhat on the trunk space, because it shrinks by 165 to a volume of 745 liters. As a result, only the five-seater Kodiaq is available in combination with the plug.

You will be able to get the new Skoda Kodiaq with a choice of four equipment levels, which the Czechs call ‘Design Selections’ for the occasion. There is the ‘Loft’ with gray fabric seats, the ‘Lounge’ with gray microfiber and yellow stitching and the ‘EcoSuite’ with leather that has been tanned by doing something sustainable with coffee beans — hence the name. Finally, there is the ‘Sportline’, which combines handsome 19-inch wheels with a sporty interior. We don’t know the prices yet, but we will probably learn them in the run-up to the first deliveries in the middle of next year.