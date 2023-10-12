The Gresini MotoGP Team announces the arrival of Marc Marquez in the team. The Spaniard, multiple world champion, recently announced his separation from Honda and for 2024 he will be the new rider of the Gresini MotoGP Team, alongside his brother Alex.

The Team will find in the pits a pair of drivers made up of Marquez brotherswith Marc who will take the place of Fabio di Giannantonio and will get back into the game completely in a satellite team, in riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP23.

Marc Marquez: “I am excited about this new challenge. It was not an easy decision because it will be a big change in all aspects. Sometimes in life you have to step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to continue growing. As for the bike change, I know that I will have to adapt many things in my riding style and it won’t be easy. But I am convinced that the whole Gresini Team will help me a lot. I can’t wait to meet the team and start working with all of them. I want to thank Nadia, Carlo and Michele for the trust and respect they have shown me.

Nadia Padovani Gresini: “For Gresini Racing it is a historic moment. The fact that Marc Marquez has chosen to race with us next season is absolutely fantastic and I am delighted to be able to make it official. In less than a season we have become very fond of his brother, and in the same way we will welcome Marc, convinced that he has all the potential to be immediately competitive on the Desmosedici GP23. Finally, a dutiful thank you to Fabio Di Giannantonio for his professionalism, to whom we wish the best for his continued career.”

After 11 years, the collaboration between Marquez and HRC comes to an end, which led to the conquest of six premier class World Championships, five Triple Crowns, 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions. Marquez took his first premier class victory aboard the Honda RC213V at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas in 2013, becoming the youngest premier class winner and would become the youngest premier class world champion late that year. In 2014 he defended his title and won the first 10 consecutive races of the year, also taking titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as an HRC rider with the Repsol Honda Team.

Now, for Marc, a new future opens up.