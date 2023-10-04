Honda Racing Corporation and Marc Marquez have mutually decided to terminate their four-year contract one year early at the end of the 2023 season of the MotoGP World Championship. Both parties agreed that it was in their best interests to pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and objectives. This puts an end to 11 years of collaboration between Marquez and HRC: in this period they achieved six premier class World Championshipsfive Triple Crowns, 59 wins, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions. Marquez took his first premier class win aboard the Honda RC213V at the American Grand Prix in AustinTexas, in 2013, becoming the youngest winner of the premier class and would become the youngest premier class world champion later that year. In 2014 he defended his title and won the first 10 consecutive races of the year, also winning titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as an HRC driver with the Repsol Honda Team. Both parties will continue to give their full support for the remaining rounds of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season. HRC wishes Marc Marquez the best in his future endeavors.