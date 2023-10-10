Whether you are for or against, the influx of new car brands on European soil provides a nice dose of rock ‘n’ roll. Because every week there is something new to experience. Last month, the Chinese Forthing made a big splash at the IAA Mobility in Germany, and the first models are now coming to Belgium via importer One Automotive. The most important of the group? That could well be this EVO Electric.

Spacious SUV

Because a spacious EV for a tight price tag? We can’t have enough of that. You can see the Forthing EVO Electric as a rival to the Volkswagen ID.4 and co, but with a considerably lower price tag. For example, the electric SUV is priced in Belgium from 39,995 euros. Obviously a smart move by importer One Automotive. Because this means that this EVO Electric will benefit from the Flemish EV premium of 5,000 euros from next year. That is 34,995 euros for a space electric SUV. Look, now we’re getting somewhere.

But do you want to get anywhere with this Forthing Electric? That is of course the question. In terms of design, the 4.6 meter long SUV plays it safe. The snout gets a closed grille and headlights reminiscent of the claws of a lion (Peugeot anyone?). The lion shield proudly adorns the hood and the wavy flank and derrière look timeless… but perhaps a bit generic. Inside, two 10.25-inch screens steal the show. With a wheelbase of 2.7 meters, there should be no shortage of interior space.

Spacious battery, but also easy to charge?

But what’s underneath the bodywork of this Forthing? Well, to start with, a BYD electric motor with 204 hp and 340 Nm of torque. In its home market of China it comes standard with a 57.8 kWh LFP battery, but the Belgian market immediately gets the big guns in the form of an 85.9 kWh ternary lithium battery. According to Forthing, this should allow a range of more than 500 kilometers.

In terms of charging speeds, they currently remain vague, although DC charging from 20 kWh to 85.9 kWh should be ready in less than an hour. Don’t worry, we have already established a direct line with importer One Automotive for a test. We will soon know whether the Europeans have a new Chinese to fear.