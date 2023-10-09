About six months ago, Mercedes-AMG presented a – especially in retrospect – remarkable facelift for the GT 4-Door. The grille grew optically through the addition of a black piece of plastic, just as we would later see on the nose of the brand new two-door Mercedes-AMG GT. However, that preview was not the only thing that was interesting about the facelift, because it was only available for the GT 43 and 53 4-Door. The styling of the 63 brothers with V8 remained the same… Until now.

And the regular 63 S?

Mercedes-AMG has presented its facelift for the GT 63 SE Performance 4-Door Coupé — right, right? — and this may look familiar to you. For example, the plug-in hybrid variant of the four-door GT gets exactly the same nose that we previously saw on the 43 and 53 versions with V6… Or at least the one where buyers checked the ‘V8 Styling package’, because otherwise it remained it’s just there with the old snout. This plug-in GT does receive the new nose as standard, but behind it everything remains recognizable. For example, the GT 63 SE Performance still has a 4.0-liter V8 engine in the front with 639 hp, which is joined by an electric motor with 204 hp. The end result: 843 hp and 1,400 Nm of torque or, in zero-to-hundred, 2.9 seconds.

Speaking of V8 engines: Mercedes-AMG is silent for the time being about the regular GT 63 S. It was therefore not included in the facelift series, which can have two explanations. Either the version with V8 without electric assistance will be discontinued – because today you will no longer find it in the AMG configurator, for example – or at a later point we will be able to make up a similar news item about exactly the same facelift for yet another variant of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé… Time will tell.