From our correspondent Valerio Piccioni

10 October – Nyon (Switzerland)

Italy and Turkey will organize the 2032 European Football Championship together. Four years earlier, in 2028, it will be the turn of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland. The announcement of the decision of the UEFA executive came just a few moments ago by president Aleksander Ceferin.

For 2032, the choice of locations will only be made in three years, in October 2026. At the moment the most probable hypothesis is that five Italian and five Turkish locations will be chosen. But a change in the format of the event could increase the number of cities involved to six. For now our dossier indicates 10 cities: Rome, Milan, Turin (Stadium), Naples, Genoa, Bari, Bologna, Florence, Verona and Cagliari, with Palermo in the position of alternative number 1. The race to enter the group of those elected: to be there you will need certainty of the planning and financing process. The venue for the opening match and the final will also be chosen in October 2026.

In presenting the candidacy, Gabriele Gravina spoke of the “ambitious challenge of a joint candidacy – said the president of the Football Federation – which has its most significant motivation in sharing. First of all, sharing the passion, the passions for a sport that in our two Paese represents much more than a game. And then sharing traditions and different cultures, to eliminate physical distance with an even more solid bridge of friendship than those made of concrete.” The Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, also spoke from Rome: “The 2032 European Championships also assigned to Italy represent a great opportunity that will have to generate positive legacies well before that event and not only in the cities that will be directly involved in the event. It will be important, on the one hand, to interpret what football will be in nine years’ time, in a rapidly changing world, and to work hard and constructively for today’s football, which must set itself the concrete and non-postponable objective of improving the infrastructures, the management model and the methods of relating with enthusiasts and supporters, starting from the younger generations”.

The role of ambassadors of the Italian side of the candidacy which currently focuses on 10 cities fell to the Ilaria D’Amico-Gigi Buffon couple. “They all have in common the culture of hospitality and the great passion for football – said the TV presenter – They guard iconic treasures of ancient and modern art, of the history and millenary tradition of Italy, but above all they are unique stages where the football merges with popular sentiment and experience. “Very true! – replied Buffon – I played in all the cities involved in the candidacy and everywhere I experienced unique emotions. The passion of cheering is overwhelming, for us Italians football is a love lived intensely, it is a fire that always burns and is waiting for nothing other than to set the whole country on fire again”. For Italy it will be the fourth time as the organizing country of the ‘European Championship: the previous ones are from 1968, 1980, while in 2021 four matches took place at the Olimpico in Rome as part of the itinerant format decided by UEFA and which ended with the Wembley final and the triumph of the Azzurri.

And the final of the European Championship 2028 will be played at Wembley, which as mentioned was assigned to the joint candidacy of the United Kingdom and Ireland. From Dublin, where the opening match will be played, to Wembley, home of the final, ten states will be involved (average capacity 58 thousand spectators), including Casement Park in Belfast, currently closed awaiting the start of renovation works. If for England, which will make six facilities available (excluding two historic stadiums such as Old Trafford and Anfield), it will not be unprecedented (it has already hosted Euro 1996, as well as the epilogue of Euro 2020), for Ireland it will be for an absolute first time.

October 10, 2023 (modified October 10, 2023 | 1:43 pm)

