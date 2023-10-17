You heard that right, an English tagline. The French are also moving with the times. What’s more, with the electric C3 they want to democratize the EV market.

Under 25,000?!

And yes, she could still succeed. For 23,300 euros you can get an ë-C3 with a theoretical range of more than 300 kilometers. We shouldn’t be shy about that, it’s just a competitive offer for an electric B-segment crossover. Add an additional 5,000 euros in Flemish subsidy if you order your ë-C3 in 2024, and Citroën can already bring out the virtual order books.

But what do you get for those 23,300 euros? To start with, a cleverly designed crossover – because don’t call this Citroën C3 a hatchback anymore. The B-segmenter stands a bit higher on its legs than that and boasts lighting that is reminiscent of the Oli Concept from a year ago. In addition to being 5 centimeters higher, the ë-C3 is also 1.9 centimeters longer and 6 millimeters wider than its predecessor and is, to say the least, reminiscent of the ‘New C3’ that Citroën sells in developing markets. However, according to Citroën, there is no technical similarity, because instead its new ‘Smart Car’ platform has been developed for and even in Europe.

Up to 320 kilometers of driving range

That platform already boasts different technical components than we are used to from its brothers, say Peugeot or Jeep. For example, the ë-C3 has an electric motor on the front axle with 113 hp. This means the crossover can reach 100 km/h in 11 seconds and reach a top speed of 135 km/h — enough to venture onto the highway. The engine draws its power from a new 44 kWh LFP battery, from which the ë-C3 achieves a WLTP driving range of 320 kilometers thanks to low consumption. Afterwards, the battery pack can be charged at speeds of up to 100 kW, which takes you from 20 to 80 percent capacity in just 26 minutes.

We find more technology in the cabin, although the new C3 keeps it fairly simple at first glance. For example, don’t count on a gigantic driver display because all important driving information is projected by a kind of head-up display that is incorporated in a strip under the windscreen. In the center you will find a 10.25-inch touch screen, but fortunately that does not take care of all the controls. For example, underneath there is a set of physical buttons for, for example, the climate control — that’s handy. Speaking of practicality: the trunk of the new C3 grows to a nice 310 liters in volume.

Soon even cheaper

You don’t have to count on a bare C3 in terms of equipment either, not even at that basic price. There are only two versions available, the “You” and the “Max”. The basic You comes standard with LED lights, a smartphone holder, that head-up display, manual air conditioning, cruise control, rear parking assistance and Advanced Comfort suspension. The latter uses progressive hydraulic bump stops to provide unprecedented damping in this segment. With the Max you get 17-inch alloys, two-tone paint, the touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, automatic air conditioning, a reversing camera, wireless charging and navigation.

In 2025, a version of the ë-C3 will be launched on the market that will be even cheaper than 23,300 euros — really. It would then have a range of 200 kilometers and be sold for a price of 19,900 euros, which means that the Dacia Spring is already completely out of competition. You can also count on a C3 without ë, and therefore with combustion engines. However, we do not have any more information about this at the moment.