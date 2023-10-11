More interested in the electric iX2? Then read on HERE!

If we are now used to the exuberant design of new BMWs, the brand was a lot more reserved when the first generation X2 was launched. That makes the first X2 just as special, because where the X4 and X6 were – respectively – an X3 and The new generation continues that trend… in a more mature way.

Growth spurt

The first X2 was a crazy outlier at BMW. Because although covered with special elements (BMW logos on the back of the flanks, to name one), it was above all a seriously less practical X1. The new generation is therefore experiencing a serious growth spurt. Because at 4.55 meters, the X2 is now no less than 19 centimeters longer. The majority of that extra volume is at the very back, which also means the suitcase grows seriously. Even crazier, this X2 even has more trunk space than the new X1, with 560 liters. Or how BMW apparently still listens to its customers.

In addition, the design also catches the eye a lot more. At the front this looks like the love child of a BMW iX and XM, at the back we even see a dash of Z4 Coupe in it. We don’t dare use the term “beautiful”, but this guy will stand out in the street scene, that’s clear.

More comfortable touring

On the inside, BMW plays it safe again. Anyway, the X2 gets the innards of the X1 (and 2 Active Tourer). Think of a handsome curved display on the dashboard and a floating center tunnel. Because – as mentioned before – the roofline only dips sharply at the rear wheel, you should not fear that the rear passengers will have to sit tight. That was a bit different with the first generation X2.

In addition to being more spacious, the general comfort should also be a lot better. Consider better furniture, but also better sound insulation to keep out noise from outside. After all, BMW is also proud that from now on there is an “interaction airbag” between the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat as standard. Look, let’s just give it to you!

Diesel-power!

Do you have a complete aversion to electricity? Then it is good to know that this X2 is also available with diesel and petrol engines. On the diesel side, we are talking about the sDrive18d, which can send 150 hp to the front wheels. In the long term, even more powerful diesels are planned. Is gasoline more likely to be your dada? Then you can go to the sDrive20i, which produces 170 hp from its 1.5-liter three-cylinder mild hybrid.

Is that far from it? enough for you? Then BMW immediately puts the X2 M35i xDrive forward: All-wheel drive and a 2-liter four-cylinder in the front with 300 hp (400 Nm). Okay, the times of the inline six are already behind us, but the fastest of the X2s barely needs 5.4 seconds to reach one hundred. Which makes it barely a pod faster than the electric iX2 xDrive30. Is that progress or regression?