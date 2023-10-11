At BMW they use a logical strategy: every new model also has an electric derivative. As a result, no submodels with complicated names or a separate design (we’re looking at you, Mercedes and Audi), just cars that get an i in front of the name. So if you say X2, you can immediately say iX2.

Love child

The iX2 is of course the coupe brother of the iX1. Although there is more to it, because BMW is not just going over the suitcase with the scalpel. The entire body of this iX2 looks a lot more aggressive. As the love child of the iX and XM. And although both cars do not immediately win beauty prizes in themselves, it suddenly works wonderfully on this iX2.

At 4.55 meters, this iX2 is also considerably larger than the previous generation X2. 19 centimeters to be exact. A large part of those centimeters go to the rear overhang. Because this iX2 is not on a dedicated EV chassis, the wheels cannot be pushed far to the corners. Although we don’t think the average customer will lose any sleep over it.

Have a suitcase!

The outside may have its own look, but on the inside the iX2 inherits the genes of the iX1. Then we are talking about the curved display on the dashboard and the floating center console. Anyone who thinks that the sloping roofline is detrimental to the rear occupants and the trunk space is worth the effort. Because by only starting to cut after the rear wheel, there is also enough headroom in the back.

What’s more, the iX2 can fit more in its suitcase than the iX1! We are talking about a trunk volume of a sturdy 525 liters, while the iX1 has to make do with only 490 liters. With the rear seats flat we are even talking about 1,400 liters. Yep, an SUV coupe that is more practical than its classic variant. That we can still experience this.

How far does the iX2 go?

Underneath, BMW mentions two electric powertrains. Although only the xDrive30 will be available at launch. It places 1 electric motor on each axle and therefore has a system power of 313 hp and 494 Nm of torque. Figures that allow this guy to reach a hundred in just 5.6 seconds from a standstill. The 64.7 kWh battery (usable) should allow a range of up to 449 km. That’s 11 km more than the less optimally streamlined iX1. Charging is at a correct 130 kW DC and 22 KW AC. Although the latter is optional, because as standard you do it with 11 kW AC.

Not long after the launch, we expect a model below this xDrive30. Just like with the iX1, this is probably the eDrive20, which places a 204 hp electric motor on the front axle. Although it will provide less flashy performance, the range will creep towards 500 km. In short, a leasing winner in the making!