Now it’s official: Aston Martin will relaunch the Valkyrie Hypercar project to be on the starting grid of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2025, thanks to the presentation which took place at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone.

The rumors that the British brand’s program could be revived, after it had been shelved despite being one of the very first launched when there was the change in the World Championship regulations, had been circulating since the summer and today they had definitive confirmation.

To undertake this path, Aston Martin Racing will rely on the Heart Of Racing team, which currently represents it on an official basis in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and also in the WEC since it took over from NorthWest AMR after the start of the 2023 season.

In addition to racing in the top global endurance series with a car – possibly doubling the effort on the occasion of the 24h of Le Mans – the idea is to land with a Valkyrie Hypercar also overseas, taking part in the American championship, when the regulations will be expanded allowing the LMH to join the current LMDh of the GTP Class.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

“Performance is the essence of everything we do at Aston Martin and motorsport is the ultimate expression of this pursuit of excellence. We have been present at the 24 Hours of Le Mans since the early days and, thanks to these great efforts , we managed to win it in 1959 and in the Class we represented on 19 occasions in the last 95 years”, underlines Lawrence Stroll, President of Aston Martin.

“Today we return to the scene of those early triumphs to write a new page of history, with a racing prototype inspired by the fastest production car Aston Martin has ever built. In addition to our presence in F1, Aston Martin’s return to The pinnacle of Endurance racing will allow us to build a deeper bond with our customers and community, many of whom have discovered a passion for the brand through our past successes at Le Mans.”

“And of course, the complex knowledge gained by our F1 team can be leveraged by Aston Martin Performance Technologies to further enhance the Valkyrie’s capabilities at Le Mans, WEC and IMSA.”

“Likewise, what we learn in Endurance racing will feed directly into our production car programs and product performance. I would like to thank Gabe Newell and Heart of Racing for their collaboration with Aston Martin on this program, and I look forward to It’s time to work with this team to aim for success in the biggest Endurance races.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

Work on the Valkyrie LMH has already (re)started and the prototype will be equipped with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 engine, but without combining it with a hybrid system as is the case with the standard version of the Valkyrie AMR PRO.

On the aerodynamic and technical question, we will initially base ourselves on the model that was launched in 2019 as the first product churned out by the mind of the legendary Adrian Newey, but in fact it will be a car in its own right and not with a correlation with the intended track car to customers, something that the first Le Mans Hypercar regulation provided for four years ago.

At the beginning of 2024, a first version based on the Valyrie AMR PRO will undergo the very first tests and development will continue in collaboration with Multimatic Motorsports. The homologation will instead take place in the last months of next year, in order to be ready for the debut for the 24h of Daytona in January 2025.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

“It is a privilege to be able to bring Aston Martin back to the pinnacle of Endurance with Heart of Racing. Our team has grown so much since we started racing at Daytona in 2020. We have understood the ethos of the brand and developed our systems and technologies to extract maximum performance from the cars we put on track,” said Ian James, Director of Heart Of Racing and driver of the Vantage GT3 in IMSA and the WEC.

“We know the Valkyrie well and have worked closely with her over the last two years on our customer programs. Heart of Racing has big ambitions in Endurance and it is absolutely the right time to enter the premier class of WEC and IMSA, and fight for absolute victory.”

“It’s not an easy goal, but thanks to our collaborators and the support of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, we have all the tools and capabilities to achieve it.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Photo by: Aston Martin

Finally, as regards customer racing, there will be new versions of the GT3 and GT4 models, always collaborating with Prodrive, given that the current Vantage dates back to 2019.

The objective is to remain engaged in the dedicated series, as underlined by the agreement just signed with Comtoyou Racing for the GT World Challenge, without forgetting that the FIA ​​WEC will also be able to guarantee a space in LMGT3 to those involved in the Hypercar Class and of course IMSA with the GTD categories.

“Today we have the start of a new chapter for Aston Martin in endurance racing. As a manufacturer, we have a consistent track record of success at world championship level and, thanks to the commitment of Heart of Racing, now also in IMSA,” he said. said Adam Carter, head of endurance at Aston Martin.

“The Valkyrie takes us back to the pinnacle of sportscar competition and, together with our partners, we are absolutely confident that we can deliver a racing car with the potential and performance capabilities to compete alongside the benchmark machines in the category.”

“Being able to do this in partnership with a proven championship-winning company like Heart of Racing ensures we have everything we need to race from a competitive platform. This is a fascinating programme, given that this is the only Hypercar in the class with direct synergies with its road counterpart, but the Valkyrie concept has always been designed to push boundaries, and now we have the opportunity to demonstrate what it can do on the track.”

“By also confirming Aston Martin’s commitment to a new challenge in GT3 and GT4, we signal our intention to compete for victory at all levels of sportscar racing, now and in the future.”

