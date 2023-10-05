In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The gaming universe comes to life when you have the right headphones, and the Sony Pulse 3D Gray Camo are the perfect companion for your PS5. Now, with an unmissable offer, it is the ideal time to immerse yourself in an unprecedented sound experience.

Being able to completely immerse yourself in the universe of a game, hearing every detail, every effect and every musical note, completely changes the experience. If you are one of those looking for that level of immersion and are on the hunt for the best headphones for your PS5, we have news that will brighten your day.

Los Pulse 3D Gray Camo gaming headphones, official for PS5, they are not just a pretty accessory with camouflage motifs. They have been designed by Sony for its latest console and are now reduced to 87.39 euros on both Amazon and PcComponentes, so you have a choice.

Pulse 3D Grey Camo

Press 3D Gray Camo: Immerse yourself in the game

Pulse 3D represents the best of a new generation of audio. These headphones have been created specifically to offer the incredible 3D audio experience that the PlayStation 5 makes available to you. Thanks to the Tempest 3D audio technologyyou will feel surrounded by a soundscape so realistic that you will believe that sound is literally coming from all directions.

And if you are one of those who play online, the Pulse 3D has you covered. With two noise-canceling microphones, your voice will be heard clear and crisp, ensuring that your team or your friends do not miss any of your instructions. Furthermore, with simple controls located on the headbandyou can adjust the sound, chat and microphone with ease.

Personalization and connectivity

Not all gamers are the same, and Sony knows it. Therefore, with the Pulse 3D you can personalize your sound experience. Directly in the menu of your PS5, you will have available three equalizer presets. But that’s not all, because if none of them convince you, you also have three more spaces to create and save your own settings.

In terms of connectivity, the Pulse 3D are wireless, charging via USB Type-Cbut they also have Bluetooth connection or 3.5 mm mini jack. But the best thing is their design: these headphones are not only efficient, but they are also stylish and comfortable. The plush ear cushions and headband support ensure hours and hours of discomfort-free gaming.

And the price?

What has been said: these headphones, whose RRP is 99.99 euros, are now on sale for 87.39 euros on both Amazon and PcComponentes. Yes, you read it right. It’s the first sale in months, so if you were waiting for the perfect moment to get them, now is your time.

The Pulse 3D Gray Camo is much more than just a pretty headset: it represents Sony’s passion for innovation, commitment to gamers, and the promise of an immersive gaming experience. With this offer, you have the opportunity to elevate your gaming experience to another level without it hurting your pocket. Don’t let it slip away!

