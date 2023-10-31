The market of air fryers has experienced crazy growth in recent years. More and more users are embracing this type of small appliance that allows them to cook in a healthier way and save on expenses. If that is your intention, know that now one of the models that has contributed the most to this popularity is on sale. We refer to the fryer Xiaomi, an attractive proposal in many ways and whose precio Now this in one of his best moments.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro, all capacity and power

You already know that Xiaomi gets into all kinds of businesses and the fryers business was not going to escape it. The firm thus currently has two models that serve to satisfy different types of audiences. The one that interests us today, because it has a good discount, is the Pro.

The Smart Air Fryer Prowhich is its full name, thus offers a greater capacity than the conventional model, allowing the cooking of up to 4 liters, which guarantees you the power to feed about 5 people with a single cooking. The power is also higher (1.600 W) and has a similar design but with an important difference: a window is located in the food basket, so that it allows you to see how the food is going at all times. cooking process of your delicious dish – it is a three-layer thermally insulated glass.

With a temperature that can be precisely regulated between 40°C and 200°C, the Air Fryer not just “cold”: It can also ferment, defrost and bake fruits, vegetables and meat (among the 11 modes it offers), making it tremendously versatile in the kitchen and in the recipes you make.

For its operation it uses a system of 360° air circulation, which ensures a more balanced heat distribution within the fryer. Pristine white in color, it has a attractive OLED screen in a round format through which you will not only be able to adjust the temperature and time; You will also be able to know when it is time to move the food, for example.

Comes with support for voice control (via Google Assistant) and through the Xiaomi Home app you will find access to more than 100 recipes available. In case you are thinking about it but doubt its volume, know that stomach 251 x 335 x 304 mm y pesa 3,9 kg.

An almost historic discount

The offer price of the XiaomiSmart Air Fryer Pro It is now in one of its best moments with a discount of 11% on its official price. This way, you can get it for only 79 euros, less than what the 3.5-liter Fryer costs, without a window and with slightly less power. And we are talking about its second best historical price since it was sold on Amazon shelves.

A fantastic label for a product that also ships and sells Amazon itself, which always guarantees that if you don’t like it or convince it, you can return it without any problem and in just a couple of clicks. Give him an oportunity. You won’t regret it.