The current generation of consoles is about to celebrate 3 years on the market and for obvious reasons its price has become more affordable. It is common to see that many players wait a certain time to take advantage of the price drop and if one of your wishes is to get a Xbox Series X In an offer we have good news for you.

Take advantage and get an Xbox Series X with a 40% discount

Xbox Series X, the most powerful console Microsoft has created, is available on Amazon Mexico with a very attractive discount. This is the Xbox Series In that sense, we tell you that the console has support from Amazon in terms of returns since the policies of Amazon Mexico and in case of warranty it also has the support of Microsoft although their process may be slightly different so don’t worry about your purchase.

Xbox Series X 1 TB International with 40% discount

Xbox Series X 1TB international version ― Available on Amazon Mexico

How much does this 1TB Xbox Series X international version cost?

At this time, the Xbox Series Now, if you cannot disburse that entire amount, we inform you that the interest-free months come to the rescue with options of 3, 6, 9 and 12. In the case of the 12 interest-free months you will pay $746.66 MXN per month.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

