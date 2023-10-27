The eShop brings a crazy offer with this pack of 5 Nintendo Switch games reduced to less than €1. 95% discount!

Do you feel like trying something different this weekend, but don’t want to spend a lot of money? The eShop of Nintendo Switch has something perfect for you, a pack of 5 games in 1 with a offer only one that leaves them all together at one price less than €1.

Yes, that’s what this package offers you, which includes the titles Scrap Bolts, Toroom, Last Mage Survivor, Home Sweet Home and Bruxa. Have a 95% discount available for a limited time on the eShop, making it This Switch game set went from costing almost €20 to just €0.99. Perfect if you have Gold Points!

Is this pack of games on offer for Switch worth it?

This game pack distributed by National Game in the Switch eShop brings 5 ​​of the most varied and fun titles that explore different genres. The pack It premiered in the digital store on October 21and it is Reduced until next November 20so you have plenty of time to get hold of it.

What games does it include? Next, we leave you a brief description of each. If you click on its name, you can see gameplays of each title:

Scrap Bolts – A platform game in which you must recover a series of lost pieces at full speed between platforms, ramps and trampolines.

Toroom – A top-down dungeon crawler where you fight through different biomes, eliminating tons of enemies and collecting treasure while exploring all kinds of rooms.

Last Mage Survivors – Face off against hordes of enemies and upgrade your character in this frenetic action game.

Home Sweet Home – A real life simulator in which you can have fun, work and train while taking care of your house.

Witch – A witch must collect all her books and resources while avoiding all kinds of platforms. There are plenty of enemies and bosses waiting to make things difficult for you.

Will you take advantage of this offer? With that price, it is certainly a good opportunity to find some gems with these Switch games. Also, if you have accumulated Gold Points, you can surely take this pack practically free.

Ficha de 5 in 1: Scrap Bolts+Toroom+Last Mage Survivor+Home Sweet Home+Bruxa en eShop